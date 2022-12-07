US Has Not Seen Evidence of Transfers of Iranian, North Korean Arms to Russia- White House

The United States has not seen evidence of transfers of Iranian and North Korean weapons to Russia, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States has not seen evidence of transfers of Iranian and North Korean weapons to Russia, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We know that the Russians continue to express interest in obtaining North Korean artillery.

I do not believe we can say today that we have seen definite indications that that transaction has been consummated," Kirby told reporters.

He noted that the same thing is possible to say about Iranian ballistic missiles. "We know there is been some interest in that, but can not say at this point that we have seen the transfer of the Iranian ballistic missiles," he added.

Kirby also pointed out that the United States continue to see the provision of Iranian drones to Russia.