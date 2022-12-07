UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Seen Evidence Of Transfers Of Iranian, North Korean Arms To Russia- White House

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 10:15 PM

US Has Not Seen Evidence of Transfers of Iranian, North Korean Arms to Russia- White House

The United States has not seen evidence of transfers of Iranian and North Korean weapons to Russia, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States has not seen evidence of transfers of Iranian and North Korean weapons to Russia, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We know that the Russians continue to express interest in obtaining North Korean artillery.

I do not believe we can say today that we have seen definite indications that that transaction has been consummated," Kirby told reporters.

He noted that the same thing is possible to say about Iranian ballistic missiles. "We know there is been some interest in that, but can not say at this point that we have seen the transfer of the Iranian ballistic missiles," he added.

Kirby also pointed out that the United States continue to see the provision of Iranian drones to Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Same United States

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve quality of education ..

Govt taking steps to improve quality of education in Balochistan: Marree

4 minutes ago
 Flag march in Mirpur to maintain law & order in LB ..

Flag march in Mirpur to maintain law & order in LB polls

4 minutes ago
 SC directs govt to form new JIT in Arshad Sharif k ..

SC directs govt to form new JIT in Arshad Sharif killing case

4 minutes ago
 Italy Reduces Russian Gas Share in Supplies to Abo ..

Italy Reduces Russian Gas Share in Supplies to About 10% - European Commission P ..

5 minutes ago
 West Seeks to Pressure Iran in Nuclear Talks by Fo ..

West Seeks to Pressure Iran in Nuclear Talks by Fomenting Unrest - Iranian Parli ..

17 minutes ago
 China Unlikely to Enter Into Arms Control Treaty t ..

China Unlikely to Enter Into Arms Control Treaty to Replace New START - Think Ta ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.