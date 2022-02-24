UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Seen Indications That Active Military Channels With Russia 'Closed' - Pentagon

US Has Not Seen Indications That Active Military Channels With Russia 'Closed' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The US Defense Department has not seen any signs that active military channels of communication with Russian counterparts have been shut down, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"I would point to conversations that we read out in just recent days. Secretary (Lloyd Austin) spoke with Minister Shoigu just a few days ago. Chairman Milley has had many conversations with General Gerasimov, his counterpart," Kirby said on Wednesday. "And we have seen no indication that those lines of communication between those two leaders are closed."

>