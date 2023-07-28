Open Menu

US Has Not Seen Russian Involvement In Niger Mutiny - White House

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US Has Not Seen Russian Involvement in Niger Mutiny - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States has not seen any information indicating Russian involvement in the mutiny in Niger, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"We have not seen any credible indications of Russian or Wagner involvement," Jean-Pierre said when asked whether the US government was under any impression that Russia might be involved.

On Wednesday, Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum was blocked inside the presidential palace by members of his presidential guard, who also closed the country's borders and imposed a nationwide curfew.

Jean-Pierre said that the US government has continued to advise any US citizens who may be in the country to be careful and to enroll in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive important updates and safety information from the Embassy as events continue to unfold in Niger.

