US Has Not Seen Widespread Sanctions Evasion by Russia, But Has Seen Attempts - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United States has seen attempts at sanctions evasion by Russia but no widespread attempts, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"I don't think we have seen widespread evasion of sanctions yet, but certainly there are attempts in Russia to evade the sanctions, and crypto is one of the ways in which, among with others, sanctions evasion can occur," Yellen said during a press conference.

Although the United States has not seen widespread sanctions evasion by Russia, authorities still intend to crack down on any evasion routes or methods they may discover, Yellen added.