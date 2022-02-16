US Has Not Verified Russian Units Returning to Home Bases, Would Be Good Sign - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States has not verified that Russian military units concluding exercises near the border with Ukraine are returning to their home bases but it would be a good sign.

"The Russian Defense Minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine, that would be good, but we have not yet verified that," Biden said during a press conference. "We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases."