US Has Not Yet Seen Omicron-Surge Peak - CDC Director Walensky

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has not yet seen the peak of the cases caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-10, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United States has not yet seen the peak of the cases caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-10, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"I don't believe we've seen the peak yet here in the United States. I will say that hospital right now are full of people who are unvaccinated," Walensky told NBC news, speaking on the surge of the Omicron variant.

Omicron has emerged as the dominant COVID strain in the United States, causing 95.4% of new US coronavirus cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Despite this, the variant has proven to be less lethal than Delta, which caused a resurgence in hospitalizations and deaths last year after a respite from the original COVID-19 strain.

The Omicron strain contains more mutations in the spike protein 32 than all previous variants, meaning that it can spread more easily and be more vaccine-resistant. The emergence of the new strain prompted governments to place restrictions on travelers from African countries, and major vaccine manufacturers launched efforts to update their coronavirus shots.