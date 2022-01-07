UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Yet Seen Omicron-Surge Peak - CDC Director Walensky

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:34 PM

US Has Not Yet Seen Omicron-Surge Peak - CDC Director Walensky

The United States has not yet seen the peak of the cases caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-10, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United States has not yet seen the peak of the cases caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-10, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"I don't believe we've seen the peak yet here in the United States. I will say that hospital right now are full of people who are unvaccinated," Walensky told NBC news, speaking on the surge of the Omicron variant.

Omicron has emerged as the dominant COVID strain in the United States, causing 95.4% of new US coronavirus cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Despite this, the variant has proven to be less lethal than Delta, which caused a resurgence in hospitalizations and deaths last year after a respite from the original COVID-19 strain.

The Omicron strain contains more mutations in the spike protein 32 than all previous variants, meaning that it can spread more easily and be more vaccine-resistant. The emergence of the new strain prompted governments to place restrictions on travelers from African countries, and major vaccine manufacturers launched efforts to update their coronavirus shots.

Related Topics

United States All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taliban deputy PM calls for aid without 'political ..

Taliban deputy PM calls for aid without 'political bias'

38 seconds ago
 24 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

24 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

39 seconds ago
 British High Commissioner calls on Finance Ministe ..

British High Commissioner calls on Finance Minister

41 seconds ago
 Tarin advises tax evaders to pay taxes before govt ..

Tarin advises tax evaders to pay taxes before govt reaches them

42 seconds ago
 Seven Kazakh Police Officers Injured During Operat ..

Seven Kazakh Police Officers Injured During Operation in Aktobe - State Media

3 minutes ago
 Austrian Foreign Minister Urges Parties to Respect ..

Austrian Foreign Minister Urges Parties to Respect Kazakh Rights to Peaceful Ass ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.