US Has Not Yet Sent Advanced Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The United States has not yet approved transfer or sent advanced anti-ship missiles to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in the country, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I'm not going to speculate about systems that haven't been sent or approved to be sent yet," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked about recent reports concerning possible anti-ship missiles transfer to Ukraine.