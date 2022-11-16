US Has Nothing to Contradict Claims That Ukrainian Missile Struck Poland - White House

The United States has no reason to contradict Warsaw's assessment that a Ukrainian missile struck Polish territory, National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States has no reason to contradict Warsaw's assessment that a Ukrainian missile struck Polish territory, National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday.

"We have seen nothing that contradicts President (Andrzej) Duda's preliminary assessment that this explosion was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile that unfortunately landed in Poland," Watson said in a statement.

However, Watson added, the US believes Russia is "ultimately responsible" for the incident due to its special military operation in Ukraine. The US will remain in close touch with Polish counterparts as information about the incident continues to be gathered, she said.