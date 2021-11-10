UrduPoint.com

US Has Nothing To Say On 'Physical Support' To Poland Amid Border Crisis - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:10 AM

US Has Nothing to Say on 'Physical Support' to Poland Amid Border Crisis - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States has nothing to announce with respect to a physical support to Poland amid a border crisis with Belarus as thousands of migrants are attempting to break into the European Union, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"I have nothing to speak to with physical support to Poland in this regard," Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Kirby added that the Defense Department condemns the alleged actions of the Belarusian leadership to allow the migrants to cross and sees them as the Primary cause of the worsening situation on the border with Poland.

On Monday, thousands of illegal immigrants moved to the Polish border with Belarus while the following day more than 2,000 refugees and migrants were reported to have set up camps on the Belarusian side.

The refugees tried to go through the border barriers when the Polish authorities refused to let them enter. Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic have called on the European Union to impose new sanctions on Belarus over the recent developments.

Recently, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have reported a surging number of illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus and accused Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon."

The Belarusian authorities have rejected the accusations, saying his country can no longer afford tight border controls.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Czech Republic United States Lithuania Latvia Border From Refugee Weapon

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

2 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

3 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

2 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.