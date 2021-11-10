US Has Nothing to Say on 'Physical Support' to Poland Amid Border Crisis - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States has nothing to announce with respect to a physical support to Poland amid a border crisis with Belarus as thousands of migrants are attempting to break into the European Union, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"I have nothing to speak to with physical support to Poland in this regard," Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Kirby added that the Defense Department condemns the alleged actions of the Belarusian leadership to allow the migrants to cross and sees them as the Primary cause of the worsening situation on the border with Poland.

On Monday, thousands of illegal immigrants moved to the Polish border with Belarus while the following day more than 2,000 refugees and migrants were reported to have set up camps on the Belarusian side.

The refugees tried to go through the border barriers when the Polish authorities refused to let them enter. Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic have called on the European Union to impose new sanctions on Belarus over the recent developments.

Recently, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have reported a surging number of illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus and accused Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon."

The Belarusian authorities have rejected the accusations, saying his country can no longer afford tight border controls.