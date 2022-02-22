WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States has nothing to announce yet about possible changes in Secretary of State Antony Blinken's plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We have nothing to share at this time beyond what Secretary Blinken mentioned during interviews yesterday," the spokesperson said when asked if Blinken's plans to meet with Lavrov could change after Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).