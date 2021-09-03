UrduPoint.com

US Has Noticed Decrease In Ransomware Attacks, Hopes Trend Continues - White House

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Has Noticed Decrease in Ransomware Attacks, Hopes Trend Continues - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Biden administration has noticed a decrease in ransomware attacks and hopes to see this trend to continue, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said on Thursday.

"We have noted the decrease in ransomware and we think it's an important step in reducing the risk to Americans. There could be a host of reasons for it. So we are noting that trend and we hope that that trend continues," Neuberger said during a press briefing.

