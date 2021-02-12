UrduPoint.com
US Has Ongoing Concerns Over China's Activities With Confucius Institutes - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Biden administration shares the concerns of its predecessors regarding China's activities involving Confucius institutes in the United States, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

The Trump administration branded the Confucius institutes as foreign missions, with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying they are "part of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) global influence and propaganda apparatus."

"When it comes to the Confucius institutes, we have ongoing concerns about activities of the CCP, including through these institutes, given they might affect academic freedom in the United States," Price said during a press briefing, while denying reports that the Biden administration had withdrawn the designation.

