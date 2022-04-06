US Has Ongoing Discussions With Ukrainians About Fuel Needs - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 09:30 PM

The United States has had discussions with Ukraine about their fuel needs during the Russian special military operation in the country, with the talks ongoing, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States has had discussions with Ukraine about their fuel needs during the Russian special military operation in the country, with the talks ongoing, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.

"Will just tell you that we have had discussions with Ukrainians about fuel needs and fuel requirements and those discussions are ongoing," the official said during a press briefing.

