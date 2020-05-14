US Has Only Granted Two Migrants Refuge Under New Trump Immigration Rules - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Trump administration has only granted two immigrants refuge in the United States under new immigration policies implemented in light of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, The Washington Post reported citing an unpublished report from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The report said that as of March 21 only two immigrants who entered through the southern US border have been granted refuge in the United States.

The Trump administration has implemented significant security measures on the border as a means to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

In March, Customs and Border Protection started expelling apprehended immigrants under a US law known as Title 42, which has allowed the agency to immediately return immigrants back to Mexico after being apprehended.

Moreover, Trump issued an executive order last month to suspend immigration in the United States for at least 60 days, which will apply to those seeking permanent residency, in an effort to conserve jobs and medical resources for Americans in light of the pandemic.