US Has Option of Increasing Pressure on Russian Financial Sector - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The United States has an option of increasing and deepening its pressure on Russia's financial sector while European allies can decide on whether to cut more Russian banks off from SWIFT, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic and business Affairs Erik Woodhouse on Wednesday.

"The removal of banks from SWIFT is an action normally led by our partners in the European Union because SWIFT is an entity based in a European Union member state. But I can say that increasing and deepening the pressure in the financial sector is one area and mechanism that we may use to increase pressure over time. So that's something that is an option going forward," Woodhouse told a press briefing.