US Has Other Tools On Iran Arms Embargo If UNSC Resolution Fails - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Has Other Tools on Iran Arms Embargo if UNSC Resolution Fails - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United States will resort to "other tools" if Washington does not succeed in its effort to convince the United Nations Security council to extend the Iran arms embargo, US National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien said on Thursday.

"We also have other tools that we'll use to deal with Iran to make sure that arms don't flow into Iran and that there is no further destabilization in the region," O'Brien said.

"There are tools that we can use diplomatically, and there are other tools that we have."

O'Brien stressed that the United States intends to prosecute its case at the UN and remains hopeful that Russia and China will support the draft resolution.

"If they [Russia, China] don't do the right thing, we've got back-up steps that we will take," he stressed. "Snapback is certainly one of the tools that we could use, and that's something that we are looking at very closely."

