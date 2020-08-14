US Has Other Tools to Extend Iran Arms Embargo if UNSC Resolution Fails - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United States will resort to "other tools" if it does not succeed in the effort to convince the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo against Iran, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Thursday.

"We also have other tools that we'll use to deal with Iran to make sure that arms don't flow into Iran and that there is no further destabilization in the region," O'Brien said. "There are tools that we can use diplomatically, and there are other tools that we have."

O'Brien pointed out that the United States intends to prosecute its case at the United Nations and remains hopeful that Russia and China will support the draft resolution.

"If they [Russia, China] don't do the right thing, we've got back-up steps that we will take," O'Brien said.

"Snapback is certainly one of the tools that we could use, and that's something that we are looking at very closely."

Earlier on Thursday, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said the United States will circulate at the UN Security Council a legal memorandum explaining its right to introduce a proposal to extend the arms embargo against Iran despite having withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear agreement with that country.

The embargo is set to expire in two months under the terms of the nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Russia and China have already voiced opposition to the US document.