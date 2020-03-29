US Has Over 121,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Surpasses 2,000 - Johns Hopkins Count
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) There are now more than 121,100 coronavirus cases in the United States and the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,000 according to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.
New York City alone has recorded 517 deaths from COVID-19.
Over 100 fatalities have been reported elsewhere in New York state. King County (Washington) has 136 coronavirus deaths registered.
More than 960 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the United States.
The United States is now the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy and China are second and third, respectively.