US Has Over 18,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children In Custody - Border Agency Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Has Over 18,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children in Custody - Border Agency Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The US government has more than 18,000 unaccompanied migrant children in custody, marking a more than five percent one day jump, border agency data revealed.

The US as of Thursday has a total of 18,046 migrant children in custody, according to data released on Friday by the departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Homeland Security (DHS).

On Thursday, the US reported 17,056 unaccompanied migrant children in custody.

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants in the past 20 years.

