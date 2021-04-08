US Has Over 20,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children in Custody - Border Agency Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The US government has more than 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children in Federal custody, up from18,000 reported last week, border agency data revealed.

The US has a total of 20,273 migrant children in custody, according to data released on Wednesday by the departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Homeland Security (DHS).