US Has Over 20,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children In Custody - Border Agency Data
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The US government has more than 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children in Federal custody, up from18,000 reported last week, border agency data revealed.
The US has a total of 20,273 migrant children in custody, according to data released on Wednesday by the departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Homeland Security (DHS).