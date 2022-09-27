UrduPoint.com

US Has Over 3,200 Guardsmen In Florida Prepositioned Ahead Of Tropical Storm - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 11:27 PM

US Has Over 3,200 Guardsmen in Florida Prepositioned Ahead of Tropical Storm - Pentagon

Some 3,200 US National Guardsmen have been prepositioned in Florida to be deployed to impacted areas as tropical storm Ian is expected to bring high-speed winds and floods this week, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Some 3,200 US National Guardsmen have been prepositioned in Florida to be deployed to impacted areas as tropical storm Ian is expected to bring high-speed winds and floods this week, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"As of this morning, the Florida National Guard has more than 3,200 soldiers and airmen on state active duty with another 1800 plus in the pipeline. Florida has pre-positioned guard soldiers, airmen, and equipment at bases and armories around the state in preparation for deploying them to areas impacted by the storm," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The guardsmen will provide root clearing, search and rescue teams to support flood control and security, while aviation assets like helicopters are also on standby to assist as required, Ryder said.

Five neighboring Florida states stand ready to make an additional 2,000 plus guardsmen available if required, Ryder added.

On September 26, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, flash floods, and possible mudslides were expected in Western Cuba. Ian, which the NHC upgraded to the "major hurricane" category, hit the island early on Tuesday when maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to reach 125 miles/hour. The hurricane is then forecast to head toward Florida, where a life-threatening storm surge is due to hit the state's west coast on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Storm Flood Pentagon Florida Cuba September

Recent Stories

Rising trend of water level in country's reservoir ..

Rising trend of water level in country's reservoirs continues

15 minutes ago
 Minister ask for improving service structure of e ..

Minister ask for improving service structure of economists group

15 minutes ago
 Govt to test Dar's policies for reviving economy: ..

Govt to test Dar's policies for reviving economy: Rana Sanaullah

17 minutes ago
 Dar to strengthen economic sector: Rana Tanveer

Dar to strengthen economic sector: Rana Tanveer

17 minutes ago
 UN Chief Has Held No New Conversations With Putin ..

UN Chief Has Held No New Conversations With Putin - Spokesman

17 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Russian Objective to Take Over Ukrai ..

Pentagon Says Russian Objective to Take Over Ukraine Has Not Changed, Efforts St ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.