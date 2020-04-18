US Has Over 700,000 COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The United States now has more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with a death toll nearing 37,000, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) data revealed.

As of Saturday at around 01:00 GMT, the US registered 700,282 cases and 36,822 deaths, according to JHU's real-time tracker.

The United States is the world leader in coronavirus cases with Spain a distant second at nearly 191,000.