US Has Plans For More Presence In Florida Straits To Manage Migration From Cuba - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Has Plans For More Presence in Florida Straits to Manage Migration From Cuba - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The US has contingency plans and is considering a more robust presence in Florida Straits to prevent possible mass migration from Cuba in the aftermath of the recent protests and difficult post-pandemic situation, Reuters reported citing an unnamed senior US administration official.

The report cites US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warning Cubans not to venture to cross the US border and saying that a senior Cuban official's threat of mass migration to the US is nothing more but a reflection of "a lack of care for the lives of Cubans who would risk their lives to come to the United States."

