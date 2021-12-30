US Has Plans to Reinforce NATO Allies in Case of Further Escalation in Ukraine - Official

The United States has made plans to reinforce its NATO allies in the event of a further escalation of the situation regarding Russia and Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The United States has made plans to reinforce its NATO allies in the event of a further escalation of the situation regarding Russia and Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"We've made plans to reinforce NATO's force posture in allied states in the event of a further invasion, which would destabilize the security situation in Europe and demand adjustments to NATO forces and capabilities, especially on the eastern flank," the official said.

President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are scheduled to talk about upcoming strategic and security dialogues, including the one between Russia and NATO, the official added.