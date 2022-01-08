WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States has questions as to the nature and need of Russian peacekeeping troops' presence in Kazakhstan and notes that the entire world will be watching for human rights violations in the country amid ongoing violent clashes between protesters and state law enforcement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"We have questions about the nature and need of Russia's presence. So, the world will be watching as it relates to Kazakhstan. As you're asking me, the world will be watching for any violation of human rights. We call on everyone to uphold international human rights obligations, practice restraint and bring an end to this crisis."