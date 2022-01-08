UrduPoint.com

US Has Questions About Nature Of Russia's Presence In Kazakhstan - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Has Questions About Nature of Russia's Presence in Kazakhstan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States has questions as to the nature and need of Russian peacekeeping troops' presence in Kazakhstan and notes that the entire world will be watching for human rights violations in the country amid ongoing violent clashes between protesters and state law enforcement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"We have questions about the nature and need of Russia's presence. So, the world will be watching as it relates to Kazakhstan. As you're asking me, the world will be watching for any violation of human rights. We call on everyone to uphold international human rights obligations, practice restraint and bring an end to this crisis."

Related Topics

World Russia White House United States Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

48 minutes ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

48 minutes ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

48 minutes ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

49 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

49 minutes ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.