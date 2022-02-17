UrduPoint.com

US Has 'Range Of Options' For Response If Russia Recognizes Donbas Republics - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Has 'Range of Options' for Response If Russia Recognizes Donbas Republics - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States has a range of options available for a response should Russia recognize Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russia's State Duma voted for an appeal to President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR). The Kremlin confirmed the receipt of the parliamentary appeal, while admitting that such recognition would not be in compliance with the Minsk agreements.

"There's a range of options we have at our disposal, I'm not going to outline those from here," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked what what a US response would look like.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in the day that Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent would require a swift and firm response from the United States and its allies.

The heads of the DPR and LPR, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, said they welcomed the decision of the State Duma. Putin said during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow that he would proceed from doing everything to solve the problems of Donbas, but the potential of the Minsk agreements had not yet been exhausted.

