US Has Relatively Few ATACMS, Must Maintain Own Munitions Stocks - Milley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The United States has relatively few Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and must be considerate of its own munitions stocks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.

"From a military standpoint, we have relatively few ATACMS.

We do have to make sure that we maintain our own munitions inventories as well," Milley said during a Defense One event, when asked about the possibility of providing ATACMS to Ukraine.

The Biden administration has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the missile system, citing its long firing range and ability to strike targets within Russia.

Milley noted he would never predict a piece of military equipment being on or off the table for the future.