UrduPoint.com

US Has Relatively Few ATACMS, Must Maintain Own Munitions Stocks - Milley

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US Has Relatively Few ATACMS, Must Maintain Own Munitions Stocks - Milley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The United States has relatively few Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and must be considerate of its own munitions stocks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.

"From a military standpoint, we have relatively few ATACMS.

We do have to make sure that  we maintain our own munitions inventories as well," Milley said during a Defense One event, when asked about the possibility of providing ATACMS to Ukraine.

The Biden administration has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the missile system, citing its long firing range and ability to strike targets within Russia.

Milley noted he would never predict a piece of military equipment being on or off the table for the future.

Related Topics

Firing Army Ukraine Russia United States Stocks Event From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

2 hours ago
 Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ta ..

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full c ..

2 hours ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , De ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Deputy express grief over loss o ..

2 hours ago
 EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hu ..

EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hub From May 1

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.