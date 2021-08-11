US Has Relocated 995 People From Afghanistan on 6 Flights - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The United States has already organized six flights to relocate 995 people from Afghanistan who were employed by or on behalf of the US government, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"As of today, six flights have landed in the United States.

We have relocated, almost a 1,000 special immigrants and their family members... that number is in fact 995," Price said during a press briefing. "We are, of course, unable to preview upcoming flight schedules, but we expect to surpass that 1,000 number very shortly."

Price also said that 60 percent of the relocated Afghans have already departed Fort Lee to begin their new lives in the United States with assistance from the US Refugee Admissions Program.