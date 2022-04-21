US Has Seen 'Cries for Help' From Ukrainian Forces Stuck in Azovstal - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United States has seen reports of a Ukrainian commander asking world leaders to help his forces get out of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol surrounded by Russian and Donbas troops, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We have certainly seen these cries for help," Psaki said when asked about the appeal of a Ukrainian commander and whether the United States could be directly involved in evacuation of civilians. "We certainly urge the Russian government to do the right thing, guarantee safe passage for any civilians or others who wish to leave the city. We also encourage them to allow deliveries of humanitarian aid such as food and medicine and safe passage for volunteers to help people in need."

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Defense Control Center chief, Col. Gen.

Mikhail Mizintsev, said that the command of Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov group has appealed to UK, US and Turkish leaders to provide them with "green corridors" for alleged civilians and wounded militants to leave the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. According to Mizintsev, this appeal comes to the wrong addressee, and it should have been addressed to Kiev.

The Russian leadership has repeatedly said that it guarantees a safe exit to all those who will voluntarily lay down their arms.

On March 7, Donetsk republic forces surrounded Mariupol, which the republic considers its territory, and the fight for the port city began. On April 16, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the urban area of Mariupol had been cleared of Ukrainian soldiers, with the remaining fighters currently hiding in underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.