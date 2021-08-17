US Has Seen New IAEA Report, Urges Tehran to Halt Nuclear Escalations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States has seen a new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warning about Iran's progress enriching uranium and calls on Tehran to seize its continued nuclear escalations that were prohibited under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the UN watchdog released a report warning that Iran made progress in its work to enrich uranium metal that could be used to make a nuclear bomb.

"We have seen the IAEA report, which remains restricted until released by the IAEA board of Governors," Price said on Monday.

"Iran should cease its nuclear escalations and return to negotiations toward full implementation of the JCPOA in good faith."

Price added that although the US administration is not currently imposing a deadline on the talks to revive the JCPOA, this window will not remain open indefinitely.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz predicted that Iran will be able to produce military-grade nuclear materials as soon as 10 weeks from now.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.