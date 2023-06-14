US Has Seen Signals That Beijing Recognizes Diplomacy Still important - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States has seen signals suggesting that Beijing recognizes diplomacy with Washington is still important despite the existing tensions, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

"I think we'd heard from unofficial interlocutors just a few months ago that China was giving up on diplomacy with the United States.

But, of course, we have seen other signals of light that suggest that they (the Chinese) recognize that diplomacy with Washington is still important," Campbell said during a press briefing.

According to Campbell, Beijing's economic concerns, new US technology policies, and the effectiveness of Washington's engagement with allies and partners could be possible explanations for this change in China's approach to diplomacy with the United States.