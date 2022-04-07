US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States has already sent 100 Switchblade tank-killer drones to Ukraine and the shipment will be getting into the country quickly if it is not already there, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

"We've already sent in 100 Switchblade UAVs that were already in our stocks, we sent them in from those stocks ... They will be getting into Ukraine quickly if they aren't already there," Kirby told reporters.