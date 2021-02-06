UrduPoint.com
US Has Serious Concerns About ICC Bid To Exercise Jurisdiction Over Israelis - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Has Serious Concerns About ICC Bid to Exercise Jurisdiction Over Israelis - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The United States has serious concerns about the International Criminal Court's attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli citizens, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Friday.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled earlier that it has jurisdiction to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"We have serious concerns about the ICC's attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel. We have always taken a position that the court's jurisdiction should be reserved for countries that consent to it or that are referred by the UN Security Council," Price said during a daily briefing, adding that the US is reviewing the verdict.

