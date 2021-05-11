US Has Serious Concerns About Violence in Israel, Monitoring Situation - White House

The United States is seriously concerned about violent confrontations in Jerusalem and is closely monitoring the situation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The United States is seriously concerned about violent confrontations in Jerusalem and is closely monitoring the situation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We are continuing to closely monitor the violence in Israel, we have serious concerns about the situation, including violent confrontations that we've seen over the last few days," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Unrest in the Jerusalem grows as Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day, with clashes continuing between the Palestinian population and the Israeli forces in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah areas of East Jerusalem. Earlier in the day, the police barred entry to the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors to avoid further escalation.