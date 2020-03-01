UrduPoint.com
US Has Seven Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases, CDC Says In Latest Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suspects that seven more individuals could be infected with the new coronavirus in the United States, according to the latest CDC report.

The Saturday report says that there is one travel-related presumptive positive case and six presumptive positive coronavirus cases with person-to-person transmission.

CDC defines a "presumptive positive" case as a patient who has "tested positive by a public health laboratory and is pending confirmatory testing at CDC."

There are currently 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and one confirmed death from COVID-19, according to CDC.

Forty seven more cases are among people repatriated to the US: three from China's Wuhan, where the current coronavirus epidemic started in December, and 44 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that there were 22 patients in the US who were infected with the new coronavirus.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar told reporters on Saturday that the risk to Americans from the new coronavirus was low thanks to the protective measures taken by Trump and his administration.

