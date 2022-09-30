US Has Something to Hide in Terms of Military Biological Program - Top Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States has something to hide in terms of its military biological program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, Russia demanded in the UN Security Council that the United States provide the necessary clarifications and, in general, ensure the full transparency and legitimacy of their biological programs around the world, Lavrov said, adding that Moscow expects a corresponding response.

"So there is something to hide," Lavrov said at a meeting of the heads of intelligence agencies of the CIS countries.