UrduPoint.com

US Has Something To Hide In Terms Of Military Biological Program - Top Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 01:10 PM

US Has Something to Hide in Terms of Military Biological Program - Top Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States has something to hide in terms of its military biological program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, Russia demanded in the UN Security Council that the United States provide the necessary clarifications and, in general, ensure the full transparency and legitimacy of their biological programs around the world, Lavrov said, adding that Moscow expects a corresponding response.

"So there is something to hide," Lavrov said at a meeting of the heads of intelligence agencies of the CIS countries.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia United States

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologiz ..

Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologize over his remarks

2 minutes ago
 Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA ..

Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA: Senate informed

38 minutes ago
 FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Valu ..

FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Value Tax

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to und ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to undertake IMF reforms

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.