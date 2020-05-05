UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has Started Making $4.8B Coronavirus Payment To Native American Tribes - Mnuchin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:19 PM

US Has Started Making $4.8B Coronavirus Payment to Native American Tribes - Mnuchin

The United States has started making a coronavirus relief payment of $4.8 billion to the country's native American tribes, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United States has started making a coronavirus relief payment of $4.8 billion to the country's native American tribes, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to begin making $4.

8 billion in critical funds available to tribal governments in all states," Mnuchin said in a joint statement issued with Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt. "Our approach is based on the fair balancing of tribal needs."

Related Topics

David United States All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADAFSA sets guidelines for reopening fresh food ma ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP launches mobile e-clinic to get children vac ..

21 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Council f ..

21 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues guidelines to prevent spread of COVI ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

51 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.