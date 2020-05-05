US Has Started Making $4.8B Coronavirus Payment to Native American Tribes - Mnuchin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United States has started making a coronavirus relief payment of $4.8 billion to the country's native American tribes, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to begin making $4.

8 billion in critical funds available to tribal governments in all states," Mnuchin said in a joint statement issued with Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt. "Our approach is based on the fair balancing of tribal needs."