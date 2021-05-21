UrduPoint.com
US Has Strong Assurances That Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Will Hold - White House

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Has Strong Assurances that Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Will Hold - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The US has received assurance from all parties involved in the conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces will continue to comply with the ceasefire, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We have strong assurances from the relevant parties that they are committed to the ceasefire, and obviously this is something we'll be watching extremely closely in the coming days," Psaki said.

On Thursday, it was announced that the involved parties had agreed to a ceasefire, marking a tentative end to the 11-day conflict that left hundreds dead and many more wounded in both Israel and Gaza.

More Stories From World

