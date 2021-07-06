UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has Strong Unofficial Ties With Taiwan, Does Not Support Independence - White House

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

US Has Strong Unofficial Ties With Taiwan, Does Not Support Independence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The US maintains a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan but does not support its independence from China and would welcome the country playing a more prominent international role, White House Policy Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.

"We support a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. We do not support Taiwan independence. We fully recognize them and understand the sensitivities involved here. We do believe that Taiwan has a right to live in peace. We want to see its international role, particularly in areas like vaccines and issues associated with the pandemic. They [Taiwan] should have a role to play here. They should not be shunned in the international community," Campbell said during a conversation with Asia Society, a non-profit organization.

Campbell has also warned that China's efforts to undertake similar steps it had made in Hong Kong with respect to Taiwan would be "catastrophic" while the US with its international partners will continue signaling "accordingly" to Beijing in case its steps are completely antithetical to international order.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty. Beijing vociferously denies its independence as it sees itself as the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people anywhere.

Related Topics

China White House Beijing Hong Kong Independence From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah has many achievements in preserving UAE cu ..

11 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds internation ..

38 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Bahraini and Singapore ..

41 minutes ago

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 20th edition of Dub ..

41 minutes ago

The Cutting Edge Group awards global broadcast med ..

42 minutes ago

Vivo V21e with 44MP Eye Auto-Focus Selfie Now Avai ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.