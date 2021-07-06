US Has Strong Unofficial Ties With Taiwan, Does Not Support Independence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The US maintains a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan but does not support its independence from China and would welcome the country playing a more prominent international role, White House Policy Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.

"We support a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. We do not support Taiwan independence. We fully recognize them and understand the sensitivities involved here. We do believe that Taiwan has a right to live in peace. We want to see its international role, particularly in areas like vaccines and issues associated with the pandemic. They [Taiwan] should have a role to play here. They should not be shunned in the international community," Campbell said during a conversation with Asia Society, a non-profit organization.

Campbell has also warned that China's efforts to undertake similar steps it had made in Hong Kong with respect to Taiwan would be "catastrophic" while the US with its international partners will continue signaling "accordingly" to Beijing in case its steps are completely antithetical to international order.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty. Beijing vociferously denies its independence as it sees itself as the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people anywhere.