US Has Third Largest Number of Confirmed COVID19 Cases Among All Countries - Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The United States is now third in the world in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, it is surpassed by Italy and China, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center count shows.

There are now over 25,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States. Over 300 people have died from the disease in the US, while 171 have recovered.

Italy has over 53,570 confirmed cases and 4,825 deaths. Over 6,000 people have recovered.

China has registered 81,321 cases; 3,260 people have died from COVID-19 in China while 71,860 have recovered.