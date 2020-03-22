UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has Third Largest Number Of Confirmed COVID19 Cases Among All Countries - Johns Hopkins

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:20 AM

US Has Third Largest Number of Confirmed COVID19 Cases Among All Countries - Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The United States is now third in the world in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, it is surpassed by Italy and China, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center count shows.

There are now over 25,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States. Over 300 people have died from the disease in the US, while 171 have recovered.

Italy has over 53,570 confirmed cases and 4,825 deaths. Over 6,000 people have recovered.

China has registered 81,321 cases; 3,260 people have died from COVID-19 in China while 71,860 have recovered.

Related Topics

World China Died Italy United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

6 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

7 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

7 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

7 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.