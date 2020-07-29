UrduPoint.com
US Has To Assume Russia Interfering In 2020 Presidential Election - Attorney General

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

US Has to Assume Russia Interfering in 2020 Presidential Election - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The US government has to assume that Russia is interfering to trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election, Attorney General William Barr said during a congressional hearing.

"I think we have to assume they are," Barr told a hearing of the US House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday when asked if Russia was interfering in 2020 US election.

When asked if Russia had also attempted to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, Barr gave a one word reply. "Yes," he said.

Barr also said he was concerned about voting fraud in this year's election, but from manipulation of mail-returned votes.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles and practice of the country's foreign policy.

