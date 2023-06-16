US Has To Continue To Invest In Arms, Munitions To Replace Stocks Sent To Kiev - Austin
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 06:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The United States has to continue to invest in weapons and munitions to replace stocks sent to Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday.
"We have to continue to invest in weapons and munitions and replace the weapons and munitions that we provide to Ukraine in many cases," Austin said at a press conference in Brussels.