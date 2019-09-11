US Has to Ensure Counter terror Resources Applied Correctly - Pompeo

The United States has to ensure that US resources are used appropriately to counter terrorism, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The United States has to ensure that US resources are used appropriately to counter terrorism, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"We have got to make sure we apply US resources appropriately to address the threat of terror," Pompeo said in a tweet, commemorating 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The top US diplomat noted that those events still haunt him today.

"I still reflect on that day and I am resolved that we have got to get counterterrorism right," he said.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists from Al Qaeda (banned in Russia) seized four passenger planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.