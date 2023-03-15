US Has to Explore 'More Deeply' Opportunities to Sell Weapons to Brazil - State Dept.

The United States has to explore "more deeply" the opportunities for selling its weapon systems to Brazil, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States has to explore "more deeply" the opportunities for selling its weapon systems to Brazil, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"The opportunity for commercial sales of the US weapons systems to Brazil is something that, I think, we should explore more deeply," Nichols told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The United States and Brazil should continue the exchanges between their militaries and law enforcement, Nichols also said.

Nichols highlighted during the hearing Brazil's important role in peacekeeping and added that the United States supports Brasilia in that role.

Washington considers the US-Brazil Defense Dialogue meeting later this year as an opportunity to discuss bilateral military cooperation and relations, Nichols added.