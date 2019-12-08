US Has to Keep Up With Russia in Terms of Developing Hypersonic Weapons - Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The US Department of Defense is investing in the development of hypersonic weapons to keep up with Russia, which is leading in this sphere, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

"We took a pause on this technology some years ago, when we had a clear lead, and what we're doing now is playing catch-up.

So the [Defense] Department is investing every Dollar we can, every dollar that we can, you know, physically use to ensure that we gain an advantage on hypersonics," Esper said on Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

He also expressed concerned over the fact that Russia was developing modern types of strategic weapons.