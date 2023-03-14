US Has To Make Defense Industry Attractive For Capital - Pentagon

The United States has to make its defense industry more attractive for capital, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday

"The US has to pay more attention to helping make US defense industrial base, particularly, an attractive place for capital," LaPlante said at the National Security Innovation Base Summit, when asked to comment on concerns that American defense industry cannot cooperate with innovative companies because they are tied to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

LaPlante called on industry officials to help Congress better understand the situation.

" Because if capital dries up, we are all in trouble," he added.

California regulators shut down SVB on Friday, marking the second largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. The bank, which was popular among tech firms, was closed after a run on deposits.

SVB provided financing for almost half of US venture-backed technology and health care companies. At the end of 2022, the bank said it had $151.5 billion in uninsured deposits, $137.6 billion of which was held by US depositors. Its total assets were $209 billion as of the end of 2022.