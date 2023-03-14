UrduPoint.com

US Has To Make Defense Industry Attractive For Capital - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 11:48 PM

US Has To Make Defense Industry Attractive For Capital - Pentagon

The United States has to make its defense industry more attractive for capital, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The United States has to make its defense industry more attractive for capital, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday.

"The US has to pay more attention to helping make US defense industrial base, particularly, an attractive place for capital," LaPlante said at the National Security Innovation Base Summit, when asked to comment on concerns that American defense industry cannot cooperate with innovative companies because they are tied to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

LaPlante called on industry officials to help Congress better understand the situation.

" Because if capital dries up, we are all in trouble," he added.

California regulators shut down SVB on Friday, marking the second largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. The bank, which was popular among tech firms, was closed after a run on deposits.

SVB provided financing for almost half of US venture-backed technology and health care companies. At the end of 2022, the bank said it had $151.5 billion in uninsured deposits, $137.6 billion of which was held by US depositors. Its total assets were $209 billion as of the end of 2022.

Related Topics

Technology Bank United States Congress All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

6 minutes ago
 FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-d ..

FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-day training workshop for journ ..

26 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time ..

Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time Since January 5

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliab ..

Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliable social media pages promotin ..

36 minutes ago
 Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Figh ..

Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Fighters to Ukraine on Wednesday - ..

17 minutes ago
 Putin Says Current European Leaders Lost Instinct ..

Putin Says Current European Leaders Lost Instinct of National Interest

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.