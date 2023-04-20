UrduPoint.com

US Has To Provide Ukraine A Plan For NATO Accession - Congressman

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 11:26 PM

The United States has to provide Ukraine a plan on what it has to do in order to join NATO, US Congressman Jason Crow said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The United States has to provide Ukraine a plan on what it has to do in order to join NATO, US Congressman Jason Crow said on Thursday.

"I would provide a level of clarity to the Ukrainians as to what they need to do, what type of government reforms are necessary, what type of economy they need to build, how they need to start engaging with Europe and the United States, what their military should look like as they continue these reforms," Crow said during a conversation at the Hudson Institute.

Crow noted he "would love to see Ukraine in NATO", and expressed the belief that the alliance should accept Kiev's request.

However, the congressman noted, such a development is impossible while Ukraine remains in a state of military conflict.

At the same time, Crow pointed out, providing such a plan would send a very clear signal to Kiev and others about the seriousness of the US' and Europe's commitments.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his country's security and membership in the alliance would be high on the agenda at the upcoming meeting in Germany and in the run-up to the Vilnius summit in July.

Stoltenberg insisted that Ukraine's future was in NATO and that the 31-nation alliance would make it possible "over time" but he gave no timeline for the accession, saying Ukraine's transition to NATO standards and full interoperability with the allies would take years.�

