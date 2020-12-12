US Has to Push New START Extension, Negotiate Longer Term Deal - Congressman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The United States has to pursue a short term extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and continue negotiating a longer term agreement, chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith said on Friday.

"I would push the short term extension and get back to try negotiate a longer term deal," Smith said during an online discussion at the Center of the Strategic and International Studies. "The correct plan at this point is - extend it through negotiations. "

New START, set to expire on February 5, is the last major arms control treaty between the United States and Russia that caps their nuclear warheads and delivery systems stockpiles.

The lawmaker said the current administration is actively engaged in negotiations on the New START extension.

"Something is better than nothing," he added.

Smith urged the US government to continue attempts to include China in arms control discussions.

"It is not going to be easy," he acknowledged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the bilateral arms deal for one year, without any conditions, so that the two sides could discuss all the parameters of arms control during this period.