UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has To Push New START Extension, Negotiate Longer Term Deal - Congressman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Has to Push New START Extension, Negotiate Longer Term Deal - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The United States has to pursue a short term extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and continue negotiating a longer term agreement, chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith said on Friday.

"I would push the short term extension and get back to try negotiate a longer term deal," Smith said during an online discussion at the Center of the Strategic and International Studies. "The correct plan at this point is - extend it through negotiations. "

New START, set to expire on February 5, is the last major arms control treaty between the United States and Russia that caps their nuclear warheads and delivery systems stockpiles.

The lawmaker said the current administration is actively engaged in negotiations on the New START extension.

"Something is better than nothing," he added.

Smith urged the US government to continue attempts to include China in arms control discussions.

"It is not going to be easy," he acknowledged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the bilateral arms deal for one year, without any conditions, so that the two sides could discuss all the parameters of arms control during this period.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States Turkish Lira February All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

2 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

2 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

2 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

2 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

2 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.