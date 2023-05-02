UrduPoint.com

US Has Tools To Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 11:42 PM

The US government has tools to keep its banking system safe and to protect American depositors, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

San Francisco-based First Republic Bank became the third casualty in the country's banking crisis. Top US bank JPMorgan Chase this week bought assets and deposits worth over $330 billion that belonged to First Republic, which has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March,

"We have the tools necessary to keep our banking system safe and protect depositors," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

US President Joe Biden, she added, wants his team to lead efforts on supporting the country's banking system, and said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is monitoring the situation.

The White House spokesperson also said the Biden administration is taking decisive and forceful actions to make sure that the US banking system continues to have access to resources and meet depositors' needs.

