US Has Trained Over 170 Ukrainians on Howitzers, Another 50 to Graduate Today - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States has trained over 170 Ukrainian military personnel at more than one location outside the country on howitzers and another 50 will graduate later in the day, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We can now report that more than 170 Ukrainian military soldiers have been trained at more than one location on the M777 and there is another 50 plus that are scheduled to graduate today," the official said during a press briefing.