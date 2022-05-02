UrduPoint.com

US Has Trained Over 170 Ukrainians On Howitzers, Another 50 To Graduate Today - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2022 | 10:07 PM

US Has Trained Over 170 Ukrainians on Howitzers, Another 50 to Graduate Today - Pentagon

The United States has trained over 170 Ukrainian military personnel at more than one location outside the country on howitzers and another 50 will graduate later in the day, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States has trained over 170 Ukrainian military personnel at more than one location outside the country on howitzers and another 50 will graduate later in the day, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We can now report that more than 170 Ukrainian military soldiers have been trained at more than one location on the M777 and there is another 50 plus that are scheduled to graduate today," the official said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

3 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

3 minutes ago
 UK Tory MP resigns after admitting watching porn i ..

UK Tory MP resigns after admitting watching porn in parliament

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Sees No Indications Russia Reading t ..

Pentagon Says Sees No Indications Russia Reading to Expand Ukraine Operation to ..

3 minutes ago
 US Delivered 5,000 Javelins Since Beginning of Mil ..

US Delivered 5,000 Javelins Since Beginning of Military Operation in Ukraine - P ..

3 minutes ago
 US Military Readiness Not Impacted by Aid Sent to ..

US Military Readiness Not Impacted by Aid Sent to Ukraine - Pentagon

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.